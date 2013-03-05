FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Par to pay $45 million, end US probes over AIDS appetite drug
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 5, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Par to pay $45 million, end US probes over AIDS appetite drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Par Pharmaceutical Inc has agreed to pay $45 million to settle federal criminal and civil probes over its marketing and sale of a drug to treat appetite loss in AIDS patients, a spokesman for federal prosecutor Paul Fishman in New Jersey said on Tuesday.

The generic drug company is expected to plead guilty to a criminal misdemeanor charge at a Tuesday hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New Jersey, the spokesman said. Par’s payment will be divided equally between a fine and a forfeiture, the spokesman said.

Par, based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, was purchased in September by private equity firm TPG Capital LP for $1.9 billion.

The company has been the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into its marketing and sales of the drug Megace ES, which is intended to improve the appetites of HIV and cancer patients.

Tuesday’s accord encompasses a civil “whistleblower” lawsuit alleging that Par engaged in illegal off-label marketing of Megace ES, according to Timothy McInnis, who brought that case.

Par did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Par said in a filing in the Washington D.C. federal court that it had been “close to finalizing” a resolution of several pending investigations and litigations.

Last September, the company said it had set aside $45 million as its “best estimate” for a potential global settlement regarding the inquiry.

Fishman is expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday to discuss the Par settlement.

Reporting by Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.