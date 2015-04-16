FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PartnerRe investor says Exor offer 'superior' to Axis deal
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 16, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

PartnerRe investor says Exor offer 'superior' to Axis deal

Richa Naidu

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PartnerRe Ltd’s second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA’s offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was “much superior” to a deal with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd that was already on the table.

Peter Langerman, chief executive of Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA), said his fund had told PartnerRe it was unhappy with the terms of an $11 billion all-share deal with Axis to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

That deal, agreed in January, could be disrupted by a competing $6.4 billion, all-cash offer from Italian holding company Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family.

Exor is offering $130 per PartnerRe share, or a 16 percent premium to the implied value under the Axis agreement.

“We were happy to see the proposal yesterday from Exor, which, without a doubt, is a better deal - a much superior deal - to the current proposal on the table,” Langerman told Reuters on Thursday.

FMA owned a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Langerman said PartnerRe should engage not only Exor but “any and all interested parties” to explore whether it can find a better offer.

Asked whether bidding for PartnerRe could become hostile, he said Exor’s offer added “an element that hasn’t been there before” in an industry where deals are typically “friendly”.

Exor boss John Elkann, an Agnelli scion, said the proposal was fully valued when asked the same question on Wednesday.

An Axis Capital spokesman declined to comment, while PartnerRe could not be reached immediately.

Editing by Simon Jennings and Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.