PartnerRe says will seek talks with Exor on latest offer

(Reuters) - Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N said it would seek talks with Exor SpA (EXOR.MI) to discuss the Italian holding company’s latest takeover offer, the sixth since it began a bidding war with Axis Capital Holdings (AXS.N) in April.

However, PartnerRe said its board remained in favor of a deal with Axis, which it considered “superior in value, terms and certainty of closing to the current Exor proposal.”

PartnerRe agreed to be bought by Axis in January.