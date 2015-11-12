Gatorade shakes off Haterade suit, for now

Prepared-foods company Stokely-Van Camp, which owns the Gatorade trademark, has voluntarily dismissed the trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit it filed in September against DuraCap Labs of Norcross, Georgia, maker of a powdered nutritional supplement called Haterade.

No reason was given for the dismissal filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and attorneys for Stokely-Van Camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be refiled later.

