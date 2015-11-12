FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gatorade shakes off Haterade suit, for now
#Westlaw News
November 12, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Gatorade shakes off Haterade suit, for now

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Prepared-foods company Stokely-Van Camp, which owns the Gatorade trademark, has voluntarily dismissed the trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit it filed in September against DuraCap Labs of Norcross, Georgia, maker of a powdered nutritional supplement called Haterade.

No reason was given for the dismissal filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and attorneys for Stokely-Van Camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be refiled later.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PDNHDJ

