Patriot Coal delays bankruptcy plan hearing for creditor talks

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp continued to negotiate with creditors on Tuesday and postponed a key U.S. Bankruptcy court hearing until Wednesday to try to reach a deal to end its Chapter 11.

Patriot’s lead attorney Stephen Hessler told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips on Tuesday that he had reached agreement with all but one key objector to Patriot’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

“We would like to have a little more time to lock these settlements down,” Hessler said.

He added that he was confident an agreement with all the creditors could be reached.

A court clerk said the hearing was scheduled to resume at 11:30 a.m ET on Wednesday.

Patriot Coal of Scott Depot, West Virginia, has said it is running low on cash and needed court approval for its plan of reorganization to avoid a liquidation.

The plan is centered on selling the bulk of its mines and coal reserves to privately held Blackhawk Mining of Lexington, Kentucky.

Last week, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described Patriot’s plan as “outrageous” for its treatment of coal miners’ retirement benefits.

Clinton said the plan “had to be stopped” because it allegedly took money earmarked for retiree benefits and redirected it toward legal fees.

Clinton’s criticisms were not mentioned in court on Tuesday.

Blackhawk has proposed buying the mines by issuing Patriot creditors new debt, rather than paying cash.

Creditors have objected and one group of lenders asked the court to convert the bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation, which could mean shutting down the business and selling it piecemeal.