Patriot Coal sees lower sales volume on customers' natgas switch

(Reuters) - Patriot Coal Corp PCX.N expects lower sales volume this year because of a slump in U.S. consumption of thermal coal used to generate power, as electricity producers increasingly favor plants powered by cheap natural gas.

Patriot shares, however, rose nearly 7 percent to $5.74 after the company said it signed an agreement for a $625 million revolving credit facility and term loan.

Analysts said the commitment would ease concerns about refinancing of $200 million in convertible notes due 2013.

“Most importantly to shareholders, this relieves share dilution worries due to a potential refinancing of the convertible notes,” said Lucas Pipes, an analyst at Brean Murray, Carret & Co.

Patriot also renegotiated a legacy customer contract priced below cost with deliveries through 2017. It said the contract volume of about 1.6 million tons per year will now be available for sale at market price.

U.S. energy companies in the past few years have either shut down or have planned retirement of more than 30,000 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired units due to more-stringent environmental rules, a weak power market and a switch to gas-fired generators.

“U.S. electricity generators are undergoing a major structural change in their operating portfolios as they respond to low natural gas prices and challenging environmental regulations,” Patriot Coal Chief Executive Richard Whiting said in a statement.

Natural gas, whose prices have dipped to decade-lows due to a supply glut, has been cheaper than coal since 2010.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot said it had been approached by some customers during the first quarter to cancel or delay shipments contracted for 2012 delivery and that it continues to have discussions with them.

MORE OUTPUT CUTS?

The company said a mild winter had pushed up inventories at utilities to over 200 million tons at the end of March. Contracts and production could be affected in 2013 if inventories remain high, it said.

Patriot has idled mines and cut its workforce to deal with falling demand. On Tuesday, the company said it has cut about 1,000 jobs since the beginning of the year. Earlier in the year, it idled three Central Appalachian mines, its Big Mountain complex in West Virginia, and a mine in Kentucky to cut annual thermal coal production by over four million tons.

Patriot Coal, a spin-off from Peabody Energy Corp (BTU.N), said it expects full-year sales volume of 25 million tons to 27 million tons, lower than 31.1 million tons it sold last year.

STRONG EXPORTS

Patriot said it is likely to ship between six million and seven million tons of thermal coal overseas in 2012, nearly double the 3.8 million tons it shipped last year.

“A strong global thermal market is driving higher U.S. exports, partially offsetting the weaker domestic demand,” Whiting said.

Coal miners, beset by a deteriorating domestic market, are chasing foreign sales, making the United States a top world coal exporter.

Patriot’s first-quarter adjusted loss was 61 cents per share, which was more than analysts’ estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.