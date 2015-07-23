FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Land driller Patterson-UTI swings to quarterly loss
July 23, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Land driller Patterson-UTI swings to quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN.O) swung to a quarterly loss as oil and gas producers cut back on drilling amid a steep drop in crude prices.

The company reported a net loss of about $19 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $54.3 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. The company also posted a profit in the first quarter.

Revenue fell nearly 38 percent to $472.8 million.

The latest quarter results include a charge of $4.1 million related to the impairment of certain oil and natural gas properties, the company said.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
