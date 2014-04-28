Singer Paul Simon and wife in court after shoving spat

Singer Paul Simon performs during the Rainforest Fund's 25th anniversary benefit concert in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NORWALK, Connecticut (Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning singer Paul Simon, appeared in a court on Monday with his wife, singer Edie Brickell, after a pushing match at their Connecticut home ended in charges for the pair.

Both singers faced a judge in Norwalk Superior Court after their weekend arrest by New Canaan police on disorderly conduct charges stemming from the family dispute.

“Neither of us has any fear or anything to feel threatened about,” Simon, who wore a navy blue suit, told Judge William Wenzel.

Simon, 72, said the incident on Saturday night was extraordinary in their 22 years of marriage, during which they raised three children.

“We had an argument that is atypical of us,” Simon said.

Brickell, 48, agreed, telling the judge, “He is no threat to me at all.”

The altercation occurred at a cottage on their New Canaan property, the couple’s attorney, Allan Cramer, said. The couple got into a dispute and when Simon attempted to leave, Brickell blocked the door, he said. The incident escalated and Brickell’s mother, who was visiting, called police.

“I think there were a couple of pushes, but it didn’t go any further,” Cramer told reporters outside the courtroom. “Nothing like this has happened before... She wanted to continue talking about something and he didn‘t. And that’s it.”

Cramer said the two would return home together.

New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski told a news conference that the incident resulted in some minor injuries and stemmed from “aggressiveness on both sides,” but that Simon and Brickell were cooperative when police arrived. They were arrested on a misdemeanor summons and were not taken into custody.

“They’re well known to the community, they’re very nice people,” Krolikowski said. “It’s unfortunate that this occurred, but we were obligated to make an arrest.”

Simon was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 for his work as part of the duo Simon and Garfunkel, and is a member of The Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to his website.

Brickell is best known for her 1988 hit song “What I Am,” which was released by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. She won a Grammy this year with comedian Steve Martin for their bluegrass song “Love Has Come for You.”

A court mediator is scheduled to submit a report on the incident to the judge next month, when the two are slated to return to court.