Paychex expects slower checks per payroll growth in FY13

(Reuters) - Payroll processor Paychex Inc (PAYX.O) said it expects checks per payroll, a key metric, to grow at a slower rate in fiscal 2013, sending its shares down almost 4 percent.

Checks per payroll, the number of paychecks issued by each client, is an indicator of the health of the business market in the United States.

Unemployment rate in the United States ticked up to 8.2 percent in May from 8.1 percent in April and only 69,000 jobs were added during the month.

Paychex, which caters to small and medium clients, posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and said it expects net income to grow 5 percent to 7 percent in fiscal 2013.

However, the company forecast revenue at its core payroll services segment to grow 3 percent to 4 percent, lower than its 2012 growth of 5 percent.

The company said it benefited from higher checks per payroll growth and higher asset fees from investments in the first quarter of 2012. The absence or moderation of these would impact results in the current first quarter, a company executive said on a conference call.

Barclays Capital downgraded Paychex and larger rival Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) on Monday, saying the two companies may see slower earnings growth over the next two years because of low interest rates and weak job market recovery.

Paychex’s shares were down 3.8 percent at $30.72 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.