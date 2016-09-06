PayPal, MasterCard reach deal for store payments

Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake
DUBAI Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Tuesday it had received another non-binding offer for its shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd .
PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) has entered into a deal with MasterCard Inc (MA.N) that will allow payments in stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.
PayPal will allow users to select a credit or debit card as the default payment method and share data on transactions made through MasterCard's tap-and-pay feature. (on.wsj.com/2c7upJI)
PayPal reached a similar deal with Visa Inc (V.N) in July to make it easier for its customers to use Visa credit and debit cards in stores.
PayPal and MasterCard were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Saudi Aramco and its U.S. refining joint-venture Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] lead the race to buy LyondellBasell Industries Houston refinery, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
HANOI Vietnamese airlines plan to order 40 Airbus jets in deals worth an estimated $6.5 billion, the European planemaker said on Tuesday, as they expand their fleets for a small but fast-growing market.