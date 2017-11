(Reuters) - Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) on Wednesday launched domestic operations in India allowing Indian consumers to use PayPal to shop online at some of India’s most popular businesses.

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Merchants accepting PayPal will be able to process both local and global payments through PayPal, getting access to the payment processor’s more than 218 million customers around the world and in India.