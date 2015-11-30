FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paysafe says current accounts safe from 2009-10 data breach
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 30, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Paysafe says current accounts safe from 2009-10 data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British mobile payments company Paysafe Group Plc said on Monday it was confident that the data stolen through cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 could not be used to access existing Neteller or Skrill customer accounts.

The company, formerly known as Optimal Payments Plc, said that third-party attackers had managed to obtain limited account details from 3.6 million Neteller accounts and basic personal details relating to 4.2 million Skrill accounts.

Paysafe said that less than 2 percent of these accounts were active in the six months to Nov. 1 and that the data acquired did not include passwords or customer card data, or bank account information.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.