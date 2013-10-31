PBF Energy seeks partial waiver from RFS mandate for 2014

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner PBF Energy is seeking a partial waiver of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandate for 2014, the company said on Thursday.

PBF Energy is among the refiners hit hard by the costs of ethanol credits this year that are needed to comply with renewable fuels policy.

The RFS mandate requires refiners to blend a certain portion of their output with renewable fuels like corn-based ethanol. If they do not blend their required share, they must buy blending credits known as RINs to make up the shortfall.

PBF spent about $40 million on RIN credits in the third quarter, up from $37 million in the second quarter, the company said.

The EPA granted a waiver from the blending rules to at least one other refiner. In August, Texas-based Alon Energy Inc said it received a one-year extension of an RFS exemption from the EPA for its 74,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery for 2013.

PBF Executive Chairman Thomas O‘Malley referred to the Alon waiver on the call on the company’s third-quarter call with analysts, saying he owned the refinery back in the 1980s while he worked at commodities trading firm Phibro and could not understand why the waiver had been issued.

Alon and EPA spokesmen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

O‘Malley also said he knew that Delta Airlines had applied for a RFS waiver for the 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery it owns through its Monroe Energy subsidiary.

Delta has said in securities filings that the plant does not have the ability to blend biofuels, which means it must buy RIN credits to make up for the blending shortfall. Those credits have cost it $66 million during the last two quarters, filings show.

It is unclear what arguments Delta made in its RFS waiver petition to the EPA. A spokesman for Delta’s Monroe subsidiary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O‘Malley said PBF applied for a waiver using the same arguments as Delta. He said PBF lacks the ability to sell gasoline with higher ethanol blends than the traditional 10 percent content because it does not own any gasoline stations.

“If they’re going to get waivers, why wouldn’t we get a waiver?” O‘Malley asked.