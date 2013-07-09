FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder files case against AGM vote
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 9, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 4 years

Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder files case against AGM vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of German healthcare company Rhon-Klinikum AG is pictured in Bad Neustadt near Fulda September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - B. Braun Holding, an investor in Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE), said it had filed a case on Tuesday contesting a shareholder vote to remove a barrier to the German hospital operator being taken over.

Rhoen’s owners unexpectedly voted last month to scrap a requirement in its bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major decisions, such as a takeover of the company.

The vote may have put Rhoen back in the sights of healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE), whose 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) takeover attempt was thwarted last year.

However, the motion was passed only after votes belonging to medical supplies maker B. Braun, who had opposed the Fresenius deal, were dismissed as invalid by Rhoen’s Chairman and founder Eugen Muench - who had originally invited Fresenius to bid.

B. Braun filed the case with the regional court of Nuernberg-Fuerth. Another Rhoen-Klinikum shareholder had submitted on Monday a complaint against the resolution approved at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in June.

A spokesman for the court did not identify the shareholder who had filed the case on Monday.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.