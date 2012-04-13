U.S. auditor watchdog gains access to Germany

(Reuters) - The main U.S. watchdog for company auditors said it has reached an agreement with Germany to do joint inspections of audit firms there, the third European Union country to strike such a deal with the United States.

The deal marks the latest step in breaking a stalemate that had kept U.S. audit inspectors out of the EU.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which oversees auditors of U.S.-listed companies, reached similar agreements with the United Kingdom and Netherlands last year. It has also been allowed to inspect in Switzerland and Norway.

The PCAOB had been blocked from inspecting auditors in the EU because of European policy makers’ insistence that the United States should trust inspections done locally.

The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act to combat accounting fraud after book-cooking scandals at several large companies including Enron and WorldCom. The act requires the PCAOB to register and inspect auditors of U.S.-listed companies, including overseas auditors.

More than 900 audit firms outside the United States are registered with the PCAOB, including 36 in Germany.

The PCAOB has been stepping up efforts to gain access for overseas inspections, with particular focus on China, but has been unable to reach a deal there.

The PCAOB and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials met with Chinese counterparts in Beijing last July and again in Washington in January to try to negotiate an agreement.

Their efforts followed a rash of accounting scandals at China-based companies listing shares in the United States. The scandals have prompted broad investigations by the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice.