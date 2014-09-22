PDQ enhances auction model in bid to boost trading interest

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PDQ Enterprises, an alternative trading systems operator, on Monday launched an enhanced model that will pull together interest in buying or selling a stock to allow institutional investors to place larger orders and stymie predatory trading.

PDQ’s AUCTION1 takes its name from an auction process that will match large orders during a pause that can last up to 1 second, giving what PDQ hopes will be enough time to combine its orders and those from other markets to increase available liquidity.

The firm aims to deter high-frequency traders (HFT) by taking longer to execute the trade. PDQ would start with a minimum of 2,500 shares to initiate the auction, responding orders would have to be at least 500 shares, and PDQ would report the finished auction as a single trade in order to keep high-frequency traders away, the firm said.

“A lot of larger players will find comfort in that single print, because a multilateral trade is very hard to reverse engineer or deconstruct,” said Keith Ross, chief executive officer of Chicago-based PDQ Enterprises.

“I‘m pretty comfortable this is the first time we will be able to pull liquidity to the order, instead of the other way around,” said Ross, a former CEO of GETCO, a HFT firm that took over Knight Capital Group last year to form KCG Holdings Inc KCG.N.

PDQ’s new model is the latest effort to try to help investors who want to find a “natural” counterparty, someone deemed to have similar interests instead of a trader who immediately flips the trade, which can have an impact on prices.

Rival trading venue IEX Group, popularized in Michael Lewis’ new book, “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,” has a speed bump that delays orders by 350 microseconds to stop high-frequency traders from using their speed to run ahead of orders.

Most institutional investors use minimum share quantities to find a natural counterparty, said Doug Dixon, a trader at AJO Partners, a money manager in Philadelphia with $25 billion in assets under management.

“We find it eliminates a lot of the problems that we run across with the little share quantities allowing our orders to be detected,” Dixon said.

WHAT‘S THE MARKET?

The AUCTION1 model was created, envisioning the old marketplace where a large seller or a buyer could ask a trader on an exchange floor “What’s the market?” said Ross, who was a floor trader early in his career.

The query sought to extract bits of information about who was in the market and the number of shares available in a certain stock without the question affecting the price of the security when a trade was initiated, Ross said.

In the electronic market, price discovery can leak too much information about large orders to the detriment of the buyer or seller, even as the order is broken into smaller trades to avoid detection.

“The problem with the current market, and this is also a problem with IEX, is that you can’t see or know what the market is until you start to move it,” Ross said.