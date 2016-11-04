Bankrupt coal producer Peabody wants to hire Lazard Freres for foreign M&As

The ticker and stock information for Peabody Energy is displayed at the post where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 16, 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Bankrupt U.S. coal producer Peabody Energy Corp BTUUQ.PK, which is looking to sell assets in Australia, is seeking permission for Lazard Freres & Co LLC to provide merger and acquisition services for its foreign unit, according to court papers filed Thursday.

Lazard has been serving as investment banker to Peabody since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, but the engagement did not cover merger and acquisition services, which the world's largest private-sector coal company said it now needs.

Peabody did not provide details and was not immediately available to comment.

The company filed for protection from its creditors after a sharp drop in coal prices left it unable to service $10.1 billion in debt, much of which was incurred to finance an expansion in Australia.

In August, Peabody said the lenders that provided a bankruptcy loan had approved a five-year business plan to help the company emerge from Chapter 11. The plan includes the expectation of a "smaller but more profitable" presence in Australia, according to a Peabody statement.

On Wednesday, St. Louis-based Peabody announced an Australian subsidiary had entered into an agreement to sell its Metropolitan Mine New South Wales, Australia and a nearly 17 percent interest in the Port Kembla Coal Terminal in Wollongong to a subsidiary of South32 Ltd for $200 million in cash.

Terms of the sale will also allow Peabody to potentially share in revenues for 12 months depending on prices for metallurgical coal.

"This sale supports our actions to strengthen the Australian portfolio, which remains core to Peabody, and is consistent with the strategy outlined in our business plan," Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow said in a statement.

The case is In re Peabody Energy Corp, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 16-42529-399.