A dragline excavator moves surface dirt into a 240 ton haul truck during a tour of Peabody Energy's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine near Gillette, Wyoming, U.S. June 1, 2016.

ST LOUIS (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge denied on Thursday a request to order the appointment of an official equity committee in chapter 11 of coal miner Peabody Energy Corp BTUUQ.PK.