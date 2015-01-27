Peabody sees lower US coal demand due to low gas prices

(Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp (BTU.N) said it expected demand in the United States to decline in 2015, mainly due to lower natural gas prices.

The company’s shares fell as much as 9.2 percent to touch a 12-year low of $6.01 in early trading.

Peabody said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 0.25 cents per share, way below the 8.5 cents per share it paid in November.

The company, which has mining operations in the United States and Australia, forecast U.S. coal demand to decline 50-60 million tons during the year. The U.S. mining operations sold 191.4 million tons in 2014.

Prices of natural gas, considered a cheaper alternative for thermal coal to generate power, fell 23 percent to $3.36 per million British thermal units in 2014.

Peabody, which sells both higher-margin metallurgical coal and power-producing coal, said U.S. revenue per ton is expected to decline due to lower Midwest pricing and a change in Western volume mix.

Weak demand from China and excess global supplies have hurt prices for steel-making coal.

Peabody said it expects to sell 245-265 million tons of coal in 2015. The company sold 249.8 million tons in 2014.

The company forecast current-quarter adjusted loss to be between 32-39 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $1.21 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.68 billion. Revenue from the company’s Australia operations fell 5.6 percent to $676.3 million.

Peabody shares had fallen 60 percent in 2014, compared to a 33 percent drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal index .DJUSCL.