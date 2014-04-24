Peabody warns losses to pile up as coal prices stay weak

(Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU.N), the largest private-sector coal miner, said its second-quarter adjusted loss could more than double from the first quarter due to weak prices for steelmaking coal.

Shares of Peabody, which reported a much bigger-than-expected adjusted loss for the first quarter, fell as much as 3 percent to $16.96 in early trading.

Coal miners are struggling with weak prices for steel making, or metallurgical coal, due to paltry demand and excess global supplies.

The metallurgical coal price benchmark for hard coking coal settled at $120 per tonne in the second quarter, $23 lower than the first-quarter settlement, Peabody said.

Peabody said it expected to report an adjusted loss of 14-39 cents per share for the second quarter, compared with 19 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31.

The midpoint of the company’s outlook range is above the average analyst estimate for a loss of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The guidance for a significant step down seems reasonable considering the significantly lower benchmark met and thermal prices that will be realized in the quarter,” Simmons & Co analysts wrote in a note.

Peabody and rivals such as Arch Coal Inc ACI.N and Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N are expecting a recovery in demand for thermal coal, used in power generation, but gains are not expected to be realized as soon as the second quarter.

Power producers are slowly reverting to coal after the recent ramp-up in natural gas prices. A particularly cold winter in the United States has heightened power demand.

Peabody, like its rivals, is reigning in costs to mitigate weak coal margins and is targeting additional non-core asset sales. The company sold a standalone coal deposit in Queensland, Australia for A$70 million ($65 million) in the first quarter.

The company said on Thursday that it was targeting capital expenditure of $250-$295 million this year, lower than its prior estimate of $275-$325 million.

Peabody said it expected revenue per ton from the United States to fall at a more moderate rate of 4-7 percent this year, compared with its previous expectation of a 5-8 percent decline.

“U.S. coal demand continues to rebound, resulting in one of the largest inventory drawdowns on record,” Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.

Peabody also said it expected recently unveiled stimulus activities in China, the world’s largest steel producer, and limited growth in met coal supply to lead to improved markets later this year and into 2015.

Coal companies have dramatically cut back investment in new projects, slowing increases in supply.

Net loss attributable to Peabody shareholders widened to $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $23.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted loss was 19 cents per share, much higher than the average analyst estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue fell about 7 percent to $1.63 billion, slightly missing the average analyst estimate of $1.68 billion.

($1 = 1.0766 Australian Dollars)