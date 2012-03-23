Peabody Energy sees earnings at lower end of forecast

(Reuters) - Peabody Energy (BTU.N), the largest U.S. coal miner, said it expects first-quarter earnings near the lower end of its earlier forecast, hurt by the recent storms and flooding in Queensland, Australia, that cut production at some mines.

The company had forecast first-quarter earnings of $500 million to $600 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents to 75 cents.

St. Louis-based Peabody said it expects the lower production and higher costs to have a $50 million impact on first-quarter earnings.