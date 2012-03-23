FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peabody Energy sees earnings at lower end of forecast
March 23, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 6 years ago

Peabody Energy sees earnings at lower end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Peabody Energy (BTU.N), the largest U.S. coal miner, said it expects first-quarter earnings near the lower end of its earlier forecast, hurt by the recent storms and flooding in Queensland, Australia, that cut production at some mines.

The company had forecast first-quarter earnings of $500 million to $600 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents to 75 cents.

St. Louis-based Peabody said it expects the lower production and higher costs to have a $50 million impact on first-quarter earnings.

Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

