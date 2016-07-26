China's Peak Sport says chairman offers $310 million to take it private

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The chairman of China's Peak Sport Products (1968.HK), which sponsors several U.S. basketball teams, plans to the take the company private for around $310 million, saying the sportswear maker's weak share performance had hurt its reputation.

Peak Sport flagged earlier this year that it might be taken private, joining a growing queue of mainland firms looking to exit the city's stock market.

A firm owned by Chairman Xu Jingnan is offering HK$2.60 per share, a 10.6 percent premium over Peak Sport's last trading price, to buy all the shares not owned by Xu or firms he controls, the company said in a filing.

Xu already controls 61 percent of the company.

Peak Sport's shares failed to rise to the offer price, in a possible sign that investors did not think it was high enough. They were 2.6 percent higher at HK$2.41 on Tuesday afternoon, after trade was suspended in the morning.

Xu said in the statement that Peak Sport's stock price performance had been unsatisfactory since its listing in September 2009.