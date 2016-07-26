FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Peak Sport says chairman offers $310 million to take it private
July 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

China's Peak Sport says chairman offers $310 million to take it private

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The chairman of China's Peak Sport Products (1968.HK), which sponsors several U.S. basketball teams, plans to the take the company private for around $310 million, saying the sportswear maker's weak share performance had hurt its reputation.

Peak Sport flagged earlier this year that it might be taken private, joining a growing queue of mainland firms looking to exit the city's stock market.

A firm owned by Chairman Xu Jingnan is offering HK$2.60 per share, a 10.6 percent premium over Peak Sport's last trading price, to buy all the shares not owned by Xu or firms he controls, the company said in a filing.

Xu already controls 61 percent of the company.

Peak Sport's shares failed to rise to the offer price, in a possible sign that investors did not think it was high enough. They were 2.6 percent higher at HK$2.41 on Tuesday afternoon, after trade was suspended in the morning.

Xu said in the statement that Peak Sport's stock price performance had been unsatisfactory since its listing in September 2009.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

