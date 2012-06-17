FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reggie Pearman, former track and field star, dead at 89
#Sports News
June 17, 2012

Reggie Pearman, former track and field star, dead at 89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reggie Pearman, a prominent middle-distance runner on the U.S. college circuit after World War II, has died, according to a statement from New York University.

As a member of NYU’s track and field team, Pearman helped the school win a series of national relay victories, including a world-record 3:22:7 sprint medley in 1950, the university said.

Pearman went on to run the 880 for the U.S. in the 1952 Olympics. He retired from the sport in 1957, after winning the National AAU 400-meter championship at Dayton, Ohio. He was inducted into NYU’s Hall of Fame in 1976, the school said.

Pearman graduated from NYU’s school of education in 1950 and went on to earn a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Massachusetts.

He spent his professional career in the federal government, working for the Peace Corps, the Agency for International Development and the Department of Education, NYU said.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Tim Gaynor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
