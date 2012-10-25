FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson and Bertelsmann in talks to merge publishing arms: report
October 25, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Pearson and Bertelsmann in talks to merge publishing arms: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British education and publishing group Pearson and German media firm Bertelsmann are in talks to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report said Bertelsmann would have a stake of over 50 percent in the combined venture, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

Pearson, which owns the FT, was not immediately available for comment.

Bertelsmann, Europe’s biggest media group and owner of European TV broadcaster RTL Group, declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
