Pearson and Bertelsmann in talks to merge publishing arms: report

LONDON (Reuters) - British education and publishing group Pearson and German media firm Bertelsmann are in talks to combine their publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report said Bertelsmann would have a stake of over 50 percent in the combined venture, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

Pearson, which owns the FT, was not immediately available for comment.

Bertelsmann, Europe’s biggest media group and owner of European TV broadcaster RTL Group, declined to comment on the report.