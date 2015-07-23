FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

History of the Financial Times

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese media group Nikkei agreed on Thursday to buy the Financial Times from Britain’s Pearson (PSON.L) in a $1.3 billion deal that brings together two of the leading financial news operations from Europe and Asia.

1884 - The Financial News is established by London-born journalist and entrepreneur Harry Marks on his return from the United States

1888 - The Financial Times is launched as the friends of the “Honest Financier and the Respectable Broker”, with Leopold Graham as editor and its offices established on Telegraph Street

1891 - FT newspaper sales soar 73 percent from 1890

1893 - The newspaper is first printed on pink paper

1910 - FT introduces a magazine page on Fridays

1919 - Berry Bros, owners of the Sunday Times and, later, the Daily Telegraph, take control of the FT

1935 - A 30-share index is introduced in the FT

1945 - Brendan Bracken, owner of the Financial News, buys the FT and merges the two

1953 - “Industry”, “Commerce” and “Public Affairs” are introduced to the paper’s masthead, reflecting its increased scope of coverage

1957 - The FT is purchased by Pearson, originally a Yorkshire building and engineering company that later branched out into banking, manufacturing, local newspapers and book publishing

1959 - FT circulation tops 100,000

1979 - A European edition starts printing in Frankfurt and circulation reaches 200,000 copies a day

1988 - FT acquires French titles Les Echos and L‘Expansion

1989 - FT moves into current Thames-side offices at Southwark Bridge

1995 - FT.com website is launched

2000 - Launch of German-language FT Deutschland, a venture with Gruener + Jahr

2001 - Circulation hits 500,000 copies a day

2003 - Asia edition launched in print and online

2012 - Digital subscriptions exceed global print circulation

2013 - Launch of fastFT, providing market-moving news and views

2015 - Pearson, now the largest education company and the largest book publisher in the world, agrees to sell FT Group to Nikkei Inc. of Japan

Source - FT website

Compiled by London companies desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
