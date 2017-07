FRANKFURT Bertelsmann has no plans to buy the remaining 25 percent of Penguin Random House from Pearson, its chief executive said after the German media group announced it was raising its stake in the publisher to 75 percent.

"We have achieved our goal with the 75-percent majority holding," Thomas Rabe said in an interview published on Bertelsmann's internal website.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)