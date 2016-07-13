Poland's Morawiecki says eyes UniCredit's Pekao: PAP

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will seek to use UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) potential sale of its stake in Pekao PEO.WA as an opportunity to increase control over the banking sector, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told state-run news agency.

Italy's UniCredit launched the sale of a minority stake in Pekao on Tuesday. The bank said it would sell up to a 10 percent stake in Pekao via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

"If such an opportunity comes up, then we will be looking at it with a particular interest and we do not exclude any scenarios," Morawiecki told PAP in an interview published on Wednesday.

"It looks like the decision regarding changes in Pekao's has been taken. In the (ruling party's) program we say that if there are such opportunities on the market, then we will be trying to increase the stake of Polish institutions in the banking sector," he said.

He added that Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BPPKO.WA, could not invest in Pekao, due to competition reasons.

"So if there are such opportunities, other entities will have to be used," Morawiecki said.