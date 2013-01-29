FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor Peltz cuts State Street stake: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2013 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

Activist investor Peltz cuts State Street stake: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trian Fund Management LP, founded by activist investor Nelson Peltz, has partially sold its stake in State Street Corp (STT.N), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

It was not clear how much Trian still owns of State Street, the world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank. The size of its stake is likely to be disclosed next month as part of the New York investment firm's overall holdings, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/dus55t)

While Trian made a profit on the sale, the move came at a per-share price far below what Peltz and the firm’s two other founding partners said State Street would be worth if it followed their “action plan,” the newspaper reported.

Trian is State Street’s eighth-largest investor, owning about 2 percent of the company’s stock based on the reporting date of September 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Custody banks lend stocks, track mutual fund prices and collect and distribute dividend and interest payments for investors. Trian could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.