Pembina buys pipeline to tap into Bakken shale production

(Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO, which operates regional pipelines in western Canada, said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay $650 million to acquire Vantage pipeline system, which carries up to 40,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids from North Dakota’s Bakken shale field to southern Alberta.

Pembina is also buying Mistral Midstream Inc’s interest in a Saskatchewan ethane processing plant from private-equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC. The plant, which will connect to the Vantage system, is expected to supply about 4,500 barrels of ethane per day when it begins production in mid-2015.

Along with the acquisition, the company said it also plans to build a 37,500-barrel-per-day propane export terminal in Portland, Oregon, for $500 million. The facility is expected to be in service by 2018.

The acquisition of the recently built Vantage line gives the company access to ethane from the Bakken field. Ethane is a key petrochemical feedstock used to make plastic and other materials.

The pipeline runs from Tioga, North Dakota, to the Empress pipeline hub in southeastern Alberta.

Pembina said the deal was expected to add to cash flow per share in 2016.

The company said it would pay $395 million in cash and $255 million in stock, as well as assuming $224 million in long-term debt carried by the pipeline.

CIBC is the financial adviser to Pembina.

Pembina shares were up 2.5 percent at C$51.20 by midmorning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.