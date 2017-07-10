Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), speaks during the Oil & Gas innovation Forum in Mexico City, Mexico July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

HOUSTON Mexico's Pemex anticipates a very active "farm-out" season next year that would allow the state-run oil firm to gain capital for major offshore and onshore projects, Chief Executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said on Monday.

The company expects to take on joint venture partners for projects including the coveted Maximino-Nobilis deepwater area, which would be awarded before the end of this year.

Gonzalez Anaya also said in an interview that he expects the company to reach its goal of producing 1.94 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude this year and maintain or slightly increase output in 2018. The nation's production has been declining since 2004.

Pemex also is in talks to find partners for refining units that need investment for modernization or expansion projects.

