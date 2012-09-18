Fire at Mexico Pemex gas facility kills 10

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in a fire that broke out at a gas facility of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

In a statement, Pemex said 10 of its workers had been killed at the gas compression station near the city of Reynosa on Tuesday.

Local reports said the total number of injured could be over 40, though Pemex has not confirmed this.

The incident follows two other fires at Pemex facilities in Tamaulipas in the past few weeks.

The cause of the blaze had not been determined but Pemex said the fire was extinguished by early Tuesday afternoon. The facility belongs to its exploration and production arm, PEP.

The facility sends gas imports from the United States as well as domestic gas production from Mexico’s Burgos fields to the industrial city of Monterrey.

Houston-based oil analyst George Baker said gas deliveries to Monterrey could be compromised.

“When you get a leak in the pipeline and the gas moves over to the engine, that’s doing the compression, that’s going to cause an explosion, not just a fire,” he said.

Earlier this month, four Pemex workers were injured after a fire broke out at the Madero refinery in Tamaulipas. Another blaze at the same refinery occurred on August 13.

A number of blazes at Pemex facilities have been caused by illegal tapping of pipelines, which have been preyed upon by criminal gangs. Tamaulipas, which borders the United States, has been ravaged by drug gangs in recent years.