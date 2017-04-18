FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan sees new era of cooperation with U.S.: minister
April 18, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 4 months ago

Japan sees new era of cooperation with U.S.: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) is welcomed by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso at the beginning of their talks at the prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States and Japan can both strengthen their economies as he began economic talks between the two countries.

"When President Trump agreed to this dialogue, he envisioned this as a mechanism for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the Untied States and Japan, and achieving results in the near future," Pence told Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso at the start of the talks.

The White House hopes the talks in Tokyo will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.

Aso said the U.S.-Japan alliance involved both military and economic aspects. Aso said "friction" between the two countries was a thing of the past and they were entering a new era of cooperation.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Robert Birsel

