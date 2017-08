U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens to Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, on their way to a meeting at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's (not pictured) official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the United States and Japan agreed to combat unfair trade practices.

"Japan and the United States will actively pursue the three-prolonged approach of fiscal, monetary policies and structural steps to achieve balanced, powerful economic growth," Aso told a news conference after talks with visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.