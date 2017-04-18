FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Japan, U.S. agree economic talks should produce 'concrete results' near term
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 18, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 4 months ago

Japan, U.S. agree economic talks should produce 'concrete results' near term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) is escorted by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso (C) on their way to a meeting at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's (not pictured) official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017.Franck Robichon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States agreed to structure bilateral economic talks along three policy pillars and to generate concrete results in the near term, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Vice President Mike Pence said in a joint statement.

The U.S. vice president and the deputy prime minister "look forward to engaging again in the dialogue by the end of this year", according to the statement, issued on Tuesday after the first round of the Japan-U.S. economic dialogue.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.