Japan, U.S. agree economic talks should produce 'concrete results' near term

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) is escorted by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso (C) on their way to a meeting at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's (not pictured) official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States agreed to structure bilateral economic talks along three policy pillars and to generate concrete results in the near term, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Vice President Mike Pence said in a joint statement.

The U.S. vice president and the deputy prime minister "look forward to engaging again in the dialogue by the end of this year", according to the statement, issued on Tuesday after the first round of the Japan-U.S. economic dialogue.