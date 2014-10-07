Bertelsmann plans to increase Penguin Random House stake: Bloomberg

Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) plans to increase its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House as early as next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Europe’s largest media group would aim to buy part or all of the 47 percent in Penguin Random House that it does not already own from its partner in the joint venture, Pearson Plc (PSON.L), the news agency said.

While the two companies are not currently in talks, Pearson was willing to sell, the agency added.

Pearson and Bertelsmann committed to not selling shares for three years when the Penguin Random House joint venture was unveiled in October 2012 and each partner has the right of first refusal thereafter.

Bertelsmann and Pearson on Tuesday said they would not comment on possible changes in the ownership structure of the joint venture.

“We are very pleased with ... our partnership and will continue our integration course; anything else is speculation,” a Bertelsmann spokesman said.

Pearson’s shares have fallen by 2.8 percent since the agreement creating the joint venture was announced in 2012.