Penney no longer on Martha Stewart board in revised deal
October 21, 2013 / 8:24 PM / 4 years ago

Penney no longer on Martha Stewart board in revised deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers ride the escalator at a J.C. Penney store in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc MSO.N and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Monday that Penney will no longer be represented on Martha Stewart’s board under a revised commercial agreement covering their licensing and design partnership.

The amended agreement also covers a more focused range of categories over a shorter period of time ending on June 30, 2017, the companies said.

It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the revised agreement could affect a major lawsuit the companies face. Macy’s Inc (M.N), which had an exclusive deal with Martha Stewart, sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living last year over a partnership announced in 2011 in which Penney would open Martha Stewart home shops at hundreds of stores.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
