Sandusky's alleged victims say abuse occurred on Penn State

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Eight of the ten men who complain they were sexually abused by former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky say the abuse occurred on the college campus, and one of them was just 8 years old at the time, according to court documents released on Thursday.

Six of the accusers also said abuse occurred at the home of Sandusky, 68, who faces 52 counts of abuse stemming from accusations he molested the 10 boys between 1994 and 2008.

Sandusky, a former football coach, has maintained his innocence. He has been confined to his home since December.

In documents released by prosecutors, eight victims said they were sexually abused by Sandusky on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania. They say the abuse occurred in the campus football building, in dormitories, in locker rooms, in showers and in an outdoor pool, the documents said.

They also reported being abused in Sandusky’s car and at a local hotel as well as in Texas and Florida, the documents said.

Sandusky’s November indictment rocked the U.S. college sports world and led to the dismissal of Penn State’s long-time head football coach, Joe Paterno, who died in January.

University President Graham Spanier also lost his job.

The boys’ ages when the alleged abuse began ranged from 8 to 13 years old, according to the court documents.

Sandusky’s trial is slated to start with jury selection on May 14 in Bellefonte in Centre County.

His defense attorney Joseph Amendola did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and representatives for Penn State were not immediately available to comment.