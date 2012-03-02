Eight alleged Penn State victims say abused on campus

Jerry Sandusky (L), former Penn State defensive coordinator, arrives at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Eight of the 10 men who prosecutors contend were sexually abused by former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky were abused on the college campus, and one was just 8 years old at the time, according to court documents released on Thursday.

The documents showed six may also have been abused at the home of Sandusky, 68, who faces 52 counts of abuse stemming from accusations he molested the 10 boys between 1994 and 2008.

Sandusky’s November indictment rocked the U.S. college sports world and led to the dismissal of Penn State’s long-time head football coach, Joe Paterno, who died in January. University President Graham Spanier also lost his job.

Sandusky, who has maintained his innocence, has been confined to his home since December.

Documents released by prosecutors said eight victims were sexually abused by Sandusky on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania. The accusers or witnesses said the abuse occurred in the campus football building, in dormitories, in locker rooms, in showers and in an outdoor pool, the documents said.

They also reported abuse in Sandusky’s car and at a local hotel as well as in Texas and Florida, the documents said.

Despite the new information, Sandusky’s defense attorney, Joe Amendola, told Reuters he had been hoping for more information on the accusers and the nature of their allegations in the so-called bill of particulars.

“We may file a motion in the near future for a more specific response from the Commonwealth to our request for a bill of particulars,” Amendola said.

“We don’t believe any of the information in the Commonwealth’s response will alter our defense. We are continuing with the preparation of Jerry’s defense with the goal of obtaining an acquittal on all the charges filed against him,” he said.

Attorney General Linda Kelly said in court papers her office still has not identified so-called Victim 2 and Victim 8.

The boys’ ages when the alleged abuse began ranged from 8 to 13 years old, according to the court documents.

Sandusky’s trial is slated to start with jury selection on May 14 in Bellefonte in Centre County. Representatives for Penn State were not immediately available to comment.

Corrects headline to clarify campus