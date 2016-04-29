One injured in natgas well explosion in Pennsylvania: report

(Reuters) - An explosion at a natural gas well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning injured at least one person, the website of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The severity of the injuries was not known. Homes and other buildings in the area were evacuated, the report said.

Emergency crews responded to the blast at Route 22 and Route 819 in Salem shortly before 9 a.m., the report said, quoting county emergency officials.

State police closed Route 819 and only one lane of Route 22 was open, according to the report.