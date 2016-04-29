FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One injured in natgas well explosion in Pennsylvania: report
April 29, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

One injured in natgas well explosion in Pennsylvania: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosion at a natural gas well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning injured at least one person, the website of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The severity of the injuries was not known. Homes and other buildings in the area were evacuated, the report said.

Emergency crews responded to the blast at Route 22 and Route 819 in Salem shortly before 9 a.m., the report said, quoting county emergency officials.

State police closed Route 819 and only one lane of Route 22 was open, according to the report.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott

