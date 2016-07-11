Pennsylvania Governor Wolf says spending plan to become law

File photo of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking to reporters after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015.

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said late on Sunday a bill to increase funding in the state will become law, about 24 hours before the 10-day period for him to veto the blueprint runs out.

Pennsylvania lawmakers passed the $31.6 billion spending plan on Thursday, a day before the deadline for the start of fiscal 2017.

The state will still not have a complete revenue plan to pay for the increased spending, so the legislature will have to keep working on the same.