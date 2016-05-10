FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania state senator, Democratic official charged in vote-buying scheme
#Politics
May 10, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Pennsylvania state senator, Democratic official charged in vote-buying scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania state Senator and a Democratic Party official were charged in a federal indictment for their involvement in a bribery and fraud scheme related to a 2011 election for a Democratic ward leader in Philadelphia, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Lawrence “Larry” Farnese, 47, and Ellen Chapman, 62, both of Philadelphia, were charged with conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and violations of the Travel Act, the Justice Department said in a statement. Farnese was a state senator at the time of the alleged illegal conduct.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh

