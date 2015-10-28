One killed, college students injured in Pennsylvania crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - A bus carrying members of the Lehigh University rowing teams collided with a car on a Pennsylvania highway on Tuesday, killing one person in the car and sending students to hospitals with minor injuries, police and campus officials said.

The car erupted into flames after the collision on U.S. Route 22 near Bethlehem, said Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Marc Allen. No further details were immediately available.

Lehigh University spokeswoman Lori Friedman said the bus was carrying 20 members of the men’s and women’s rowing teams when the accident happened. She said the students had been taken to area hospitals although none suffered any serious injuries.

Lehigh, with more than 6,900 students, is located in Bethlehem, about an hour’s drive north of Philadelphia.

“Our thoughts are with the students and their families, as well as the other individuals who were involved in this tragic circumstance,” Friedman said.