Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering woman after jailbreak
May 13, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering woman after jailbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man who killed a female acquaintance after escaping from jail has been found guilty of murder and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A jury in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, found Robert Crissman, 39, guilty of murder and other charges in connection with the killing of Tammy Long, 55. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In July 2015, Crissman escaped from Armstrong County Jail, about 45 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, while on cafeteria duty, authorities said. At the time, he was in custody on a drug offense and probation violation and was not considered dangerous.

Crissman walked to Long’s home after his escape, was allowed in by the woman, and then strangled her before stealing her boyfriend’s truck, according to authorities.

He was captured within a day of his escape.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Simao

