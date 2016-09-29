A man was shot and killed by police in Philadelphia on Wednesday after he stabbed two children, including his son, and assaulted his teenage daughter and two other women, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, stabbed and slashed the throat of his 8-year-old son and also stabbed the boy's 13-year-old friend, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said in a news conference aired on an ABC affiliate.

He also assaulted his 15-year-old daughter. He then walked four blocks to a friend's house where he stabbed one woman and punched another, WPVI-TV reported.

Police went to the house after getting calls about shots fired and confronted him when he came out, the station reported.

"He's got his hand in his pocket. They tell him several times to take his hand out. He abruptly takes his hand out and they fire multiple times, striking him," Ross said.

No gun was recovered from the scene, according to the station.

The two boys were hospitalized and the conditions of the other victims were unknown, the news station reported.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)