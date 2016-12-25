Fire kills baby, two adults in Pittsburgh suburb: report

(Reuters) - Fire in a suburban Pittsburgh home on Christmas Eve killed a 5-month-old boy, his grandmother and an uncle, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing officials.

The two-story frame house in Stowe Township was on a dead-end street where other homes were boarded up, the newspaper said.

Stowe Township officials declined to comment on Sunday.

Five-month-old Gabriel Glikis was killed along with his grandmother, Linda Tschudi, 50, and his uncle, Michael Tschudi, Jr., 29, the paper said, citing the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

The baby's body was found upstairs and those of the two adults at the bottom of the stairs, the paper reported, citing Stowe Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs. The fire appeared to start on the first floor and quickly spread throughout the house, a neighbor said.

"I heard this screaming, fire, get out," said another neighbor, Diana Johnson, 52, according to the newspaper. "You see a lot of flames, you could feel the heat. It was really very intense."

The cause was under investigation, according to the newspaper.