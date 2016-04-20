Ohio man held in kidnapping, home invasion in Pennsylvania

Kyle Johnson is pictured in this undated handout photo. Johnson, is accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend, driving into Pennsylvania and committing a home invasion that left another woman critically injured, police said on April 20, 2016. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles/Oakwood Village Police Department/Handout via Reuters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - An Ohio man was accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend, driving into Pennsylvania and committing a home invasion that left another woman critically injured, police said on Wednesday.

Kyle Micah Johnson, 25, of Cleveland was apprehended on Tuesday after he was shot by a neighbor who heard the homeowner’s screams.

He will face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion at a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28 in Pennsylvania. He also faces arson and kidnapping charges in Ohio, said Oakwood Village Police Chief Mark Garratt.

Police said Johnson kidnapped Brandi Shakir, 23, on Monday from her mother’s home in Oakwood Village, southeast of Cleveland, and forced her into the trunk of his car. They said she had an order of protection against him.

Police said he then torched the house.

On Tuesday morning, a home invasion was reported in Erie’s affluent Frontier neighborhood near Lake Erie, said Erie Deputy Police Chief Donald Dacus. He said Johnson randomly picked the residence of Gary and Kum Miller, and pried open the back door.

Dacus said Johnson confronted Kum Miller, who was alone, and beat her in the head with a blunt instrument, then dragged Shakir from the car and into the house where he beat her.

About an hour later, Gary Miller returned home and got into a fight inside and outside the house, where he yelled for help.

Two neighbors responded, one with a handgun, and when Johnson tried to flee he was shot in the back and leg. Police arrested him near the Erie Yacht Club.

Kum Miller was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday; Shakir was in stable condition.

Johnson was being held in Erie County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.