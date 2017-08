File photo of Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane congratulating Governor Tom Wolf following his inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, U.S. January 20, 2015.

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane announced her resignation on Tuesday, one day after a jury convicted her of perjury and other crimes for leaking sealed grand jury material to a news reporter.

"I have been honored to serve the people of Pennsylvania and I wish them health and safety in all their days," Kane said in a statement. Her deputy, Bruce Castor, is scheduled to address the media later on Tuesday.