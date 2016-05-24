FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh man convicted in killings of Iowa lawmaker's sisters
May 24, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Pittsburgh man convicted in killings of Iowa lawmaker's sisters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pittsburgh man was convicted on Monday of killing two of his neighbors, who were the sisters of an Iowa state lawmaker, during a robbery at their home in 2014, authorities said.

Allen Darrell Wade was found guilty on all charges related to the deaths, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery and three counts of theft, Alleghany County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said.

Wade, 45, was charged with the murder of Susan and Sarah Wolfe, the sisters of Iowa state Representative Mary Wolfe. Their bodies were found on Feb. 7, 2014, in the basement of their Pittsburgh home.

Susan, 44, was found nude and doused with chemicals, and Sarah, 38, was found clothed nearby, police said.

Mary Wolfe is a Democrat serving her third term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is the oldest of eight children, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case and that the penalty phase was set to begin on Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Peter Cooney

