Pittsburgh man gets life term for killings of Iowa lawmaker's sisters

(Reuters) - A Pittsburgh man was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison in the killing of two of his neighbors, the sisters of an Iowa state lawmaker, after the jury deadlocked over whether to give him the death penalty, prosecutors said.

Allen Darrell Wade was found guilty on Monday on all charges related to the deaths, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery and three counts of theft.

Alleghany County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko said Wade was sentenced by a jury to two consecutive life terms with 30 to 60 years added on after they were deadlocked in their deliberations surrounding the death penalty.

Wade’s attorney, Lisa Phillips, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wade, 45, was charged with the murder of Susan and Sarah Wolfe, the sisters of Iowa state Representative Mary Wolfe. Their bodies were found on Feb. 7, 2014, in the basement of their Pittsburgh home.

Susan, 44, was found nude and doused with chemicals, and Sarah, 38, was found clothed nearby, police said.

Mary Wolfe is a Democrat serving her third term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is the oldest of eight children, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.

Christy Wolfe, one of the victims’ sisters, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after the sentencing on Thursday that the family was “absolutely satisfied” with the sentence Wade received.