Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pennsylvania: reports

(Reuters) - Five people were found dead on Saturday in southeastern Pennsylvania in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to local media which cited law enforcement authorities.

Five members of a family - both parents and three children - were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in Sinking Spring, some 60 miles east of the state capital Harrisburg, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported on its web site.

The victims were discovered on Saturday evening after investigators arrived at the home with a warrant to allow them to enter the house, the Eagle reported, citing Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

The reason for the warrant being issued was not disclosed.

The victims' ages were not released, but the newspaper said the family had been profiled in its pages in 2014 when one child, then five months old, had received a heart transplant.